Ashanti To Executive Produce and Star In WINTER SONG, Starting Production Today

Grammy-winning, multi-platinum singer, songwriter, actor and author Ashanti is expanding her producing credits. Ashanti and her production company, Written Entertainment, will executive produce and co-star in "Winter Song," starting production this month in Michigan. She will write a song for the film as well. Ashanti joins veteran actor Stan Shaw and director, Camille Brown, in the Mar Vista Entertainment film.

"I am so excited to have the opportunity to work with this great cast and crew and produce this movie," commented Ashanti. "I truly believe the time is right to have a movie about redemption and hope."

Written by Melissa Bustamante, "Winter Song" follows a woman, Clio Burnett (Ashanti), who befriends a jazz singer down on his luck, Fred Myers (Stan Shaw). They form a special bond over music, and Clio, having just lost her own father, helps Fred reconnect with his own daughter at Christmas.

Ashanti most recently starred in and Executive Produced, "Stuck," along with a song she wrote for the film - "Make it Better" in theaters now. She also Executive Produced the feature film "Mothers and Daughters" (2016) with her song "Mother" (The Declaration Album) in the film. Ashanti is represented by Tina Douglas Momanger LLC, Stephan Dweck Esq. Gary Reichman with GVA Talent, Umberger Talent, and William Archer Esq. Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith.

Shaw, most notable for his performances in Harlem Nights, Fried Green Tomatoes and Snake Eyes, is repped by Patricia de Santis and The Zachary Co.

Danny Roth produces, with Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew serving as executive producers.

Brown and Bustamante are represented by Mark S. Temple.





