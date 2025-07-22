Apple TV+ Sets Season 3 Premiere for LOOT with Maya Rudolph

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+'s comedy series “Loot," led by Emmy Award-winning star and executive producer Maya Rudolph, is officially set to return this fall. The 10-episode third season of “Loot" will debut globally with the first two episodes on Wednesday, October 15 on Apple TV+ followed by one new episode every Wednesday through December 10.

In “Loot" Molly Wells (Rudolph) embarks on a journey of self-discovery after getting an $87 billion divorce settlement from her wealthy tech billionaire husband John Novak (Adam Scott) of 20 years, and we find her thriving in her role as THE HEAD of her philanthropic organization, the Wells Foundation. Molly has landed the jet for season three, with viewers left on the edge of their seats following the season two finale that saw Wells and her trusted assistant ‘Nicholas’ (Joel Kim Booster) board Molly’s private jet with her orders to take her as far away as possible after blowback from her fellow billionaires about stepping up philanthropy and her awkward exchange with her will-they, won’t-they colleague ‘Arthur’ (Nat Faxon).

The upcoming season will also continue to follow the antics of the beloved group of misfits at The Wells Foundation as they work together so Molly can live up to her promise of giving away all of her vast fortune. Alongside Rudolph, the returning ensemble cast includes Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nat Faxon, Ron Funches, and Joel Kim Booster. Additionally, season three will feature special guest star appearances by Stephanie Styles, D’Arcy Carden, Adam Scott, Zane Phillips, Henry Winkler, X Mayo, and more.

“Loot" is created and executive produced by Matt Hubbard and Alan Yang, alongside Rudolph with her producing partner Danielle Renfrew Behrens of Banana Split, Dave Becky of 3 Arts, Dean Holland and Natasha Lyonne. Hubbard serves as showrunner on season three. “Loot” is produced for Apple by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The first two seasons of “Loot" are now streaming on Apple TV+. Watch an announcement video for Season 3 below.