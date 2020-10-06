Apple Orders THE SUPERMODELS Documentary

Revisiting the 90s fashion scene.

Apple TV+ has ordered "The Supermodels," an unparalleled event docuseries that will feature exclusive access to and interviews with Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington, who will revisit their iconic modeling careers and collective disruption of the '90s fashion scene, which continues to reverberate today. Hailing from Imagine Documentaries, the project will be directed and executive produced by two-time Academy Award winner Barbara Kopple ("Harlan County, USA," "American Dream," "Shut Up and Sing"), and executive produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, along with Campbell, Crawford, Evangelista and Turlington, who have joined in an unprecedented partnership on the series.

"The Supermodels" travels back to the 1980s, when four women from different corners of the world united in New York. Already forces in their own right, the gravitas they achieved by coming together transcended the industry itself. Their prestige was so extraordinary that it enabled the four to supersede the brands they showcased, making the names Naomi, Cindy, Linda and Christy as prominent as the designers who styled them. Today, the four supermodels remain on the frontlines of culture through activism, philanthropy and business prowess. As the fashion industry continues to redefine itself - and women's roles within it - this is the ultimate story of power and how four women came together to claim it, paving the way for those to follow.

The docuseries, which is produced under Apple's exclusive first-look agreement with Imagine Documentaries, will also be executive produced by Sara Bernstein and Justin Wilkes.

"The Supermodels" will join Apple's expanding offering of acclaimed, award-winning documentaries and docuseries, including the soon-to-premiere "Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You"; "Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry," directed by award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler; five-time Emmy Award-nominated "Beastie Boys Story"; Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize Award-winning "Boys State"; Emmy Award-nominated series "Home"; and "Dads," a heartfelt documentary which is also from Imagine Documentaries and is now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. The Apple TV app will be available on Sony and VIZIO smart TVs later this year. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.

View More TV Stories Related Articles