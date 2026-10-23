Anya Taylor-Joy Talks Lewis Hamilton's Style for LUCKY Promo
The segment ties into Apple TV's coverage of Formula 1 alongside the streamer's new crime drama.
Anya Taylor-Joy shares her take on Lewis Hamilton's most memorable fashion looks in a new Apple TV clip titled 'Lucky — Anya Taylor-Joy on Lewis Hamilton's Most Memorable Looks.' The conversation doubles as a promotional tie-in for LUCKY, the crime-drama series in which Taylor-Joy currently stars, pairing her with Apple TV's Formula 1 coverage.
Taylor-Joy leads LUCKY as the title character, a con artist whose multi-million-dollar heist goes sideways, forcing her to evade both the FBI and a crime boss. The series, created by Jonathan Tropper and Reese Witherspoon and based on the best-selling book, also stars Drew Starkey, Timothy Olyphant, Annette Bening, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, William Fichtner, Eric Lange and Clifton Collins Jr.
All episodes of LUCKY are currently streaming on Apple TV. The clip arrives alongside Apple TV's promotion of its Formula 1 coverage, with the U.S. Grand Prix set to air on the platform on October 25 at 4 p.m. ET, as Apple TV serves as the U.S. home of F1.
The pairing of Taylor-Joy with Hamilton's style commentary reflects Apple TV's cross-promotion between its scripted programming and live sports coverage, with the LUCKY star weighing in on the racing driver's looks as part of the streamer's broader content slate this fall.
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