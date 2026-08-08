ANYA TAYLOR-JOY and DREW STARKEY Take a Break to Play With Kittens for LUCKY

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Apple TV posted a lighter moment away from the heists and chases of LUCKY, sharing a video of stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Drew Starkey spending time playing with kittens. The clip trades the series' tension for a casual, off-script interlude between the two leads of the crime-drama.

Taylor-Joy stars as Lucky, a con artist whose life unravels after a multi-million-dollar heist goes wrong, forcing her to evade both the FBI and a dangerous crime boss. Starkey appears alongside her in the ensemble, which also includes Timothy Olyphant, Annette Bening, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, William Fichtner, Eric Lange and Clifton Collins Jr. The series was created by Jonathan Tropper and Reese Witherspoon and is based on the best-selling book of the same name.

LUCKY premiered July 15 on Apple TV, with the platform describing its characters as bad liars, better con artists and excellent cat people, a description echoed in the kitten-filled clip itself. The show has been building anticipation with additional footage in recent weeks, including a tense car chase sequence featuring Taylor-Joy and Starkey.

That earlier scene was detailed in a previous BroadwayWorld report on ANYA TAYLOR-JOY, DREW STARKEY Get New LUCKY Car Chase Scene, which offered an early look at the action driving the series. The kitten video provides a contrasting, behind-the-scenes glimpse of the cast enjoying a quieter moment amid the show's high-stakes narrative.

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