LUCKY Finale to Premiere Globally on Apple TV

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Apple TV has released a sneak peek clip from the finale episode of LUCKY, the limited series starring Anya Taylor-Joy, ahead of its global premiere. The seventh and final episode, titled All Good Things, closes out the seven-episode season with a confrontation that puts everything on the line for the character Lucky.

Episode seven of LUCKY premieres globally on Wednesday, August 19 on Apple TV.

LUCKY is a new, thrilling limited series led by Golden Globe Award winner, SAG Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Anya Taylor-Joy, who also serves as executive producer. The seven-episode series made its global debut with the first two episodes on Wednesday, July 15, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through August 19.

Episode 107 - 'All Good Things'

Season finale. Everything is on the line as Lucky navigates an explosive confrontation.

About 'Lucky'

LUCKY is based on the New York Times bestselling novel and Reese's Book Club pick of the same name by Marissa Stapley. When a multimillion-dollar heist goes sideways, con artist Lucky (Taylor-Joy) is forced to go on the run. Pursued by both the FBI and a ruthless crime boss, Lucky must fight for her life — and a way out.

The ensemble cast starring alongside Golden Globe Award winner, SAG Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Taylor-Joy also includes Annette Bening, Timothy Olyphant, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Drew Starkey, Clifton Collins Jr. and William Fichtner.

Hailing from Apple Studios and Hello Sunshine, LUCKY is created, co-showrun, written and executive produced by Jonathan Tropper through his Tropper Ink banner and under his overall deal with Apple TV. Executive producer Cassie Pappas serves as co-showrunner alongside Tropper. The series is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine. Taylor-Joy executive produces through her production banner, LadyKiller. Jonathan van Tulleken, who directed the pilot, also executive produces.

LUCKY is based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Marissa Stapley and follows a con artist who goes on the run after a multimillion-dollar heist goes wrong, pursued by both the FBI and a crime boss. The series was created and written by Jonathan Tropper, who also serves as executive producer alongside Cassie Pappas, Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Jonathan van Tulleken, who directed the pilot. The cast includes Annette Bening, Timothy Olyphant, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Drew Starkey, Clifton Collins Jr. and William Fichtner.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...