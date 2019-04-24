Anna Maxwell Martin to Guest Star on BBC One's LINE OF DUTY

Anna Maxwell Martin (Motherland, Bleak House, And Then There Were None) will play a major role in the final two episodes of Line Of Duty series five.

The Bafta-winning actor will appear as Detective Chief Superintendent Patricia Carmichael, a senior anti-corruption detective brought in from outside of AC-12. Viewers will first meet DCS Carmichael this Sunday at 9pm on BBC One.

On joining Line Of Duty, Anna Maxwell Martin says: "I've been a fan of Line Of Duty for years, so was dead chuffed to be part of series five. I'm so pleased I no longer have to keep it a secret! I feel honoured to follow in the footsteps of the host of great actors who make up the Line Of Duty family, and Jed Mercurio - of course - has written a brilliant character in Carmichael. She's a woman on a mission."

Line of Duty showrunner Jed Mercurio says: "I'm delighted and flattered an actor of Anna Maxwell Martin's status agreed to play this pivotal role in Line Of Duty. Anna was a pleasure to work with and brought real depth to the character of DCS Carmichael."

Simon Heath, executive producer for World Productions adds: "We're thrilled to be working with Anna again, but in a very different role. I can't wait for the Line Of Duty audience to see what she's brought to the show."

Line Of Duty is made by World Productions for BBC One. Executive producers are Jed Mercurio, Simon Heath and Priscilla Parish for World Productions, and Tommy Bulfin for BBC One. The series is made with support from Northern Ireland Screen.





