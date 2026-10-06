Anna Camp Recalls Haunted House Encounter, Talks Return to 2:22 A GHOST STORY

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Anna Camp sat down with TODAY to describe a supernatural experience she had while filming HGTV's new competition series A Very Haunted Renovation, which is set inside one of America's most haunted homes. Camp, who hosts the show, shared details of the unexplained encounter during the interview and also discussed her return to the stage in 2:22 A Ghost Story.

Camp is known for her roles in True Blood and Pitch Perfect, and her TODAY appearance touched on how those fan-favorite projects intersect with her current pivot into hosting. On A Very Haunted Renovation, she guides a crew through renovating a property with a reputedly eerie history, a departure from her acting work that she addressed directly in the conversation.

Beyond the haunted house stories, Camp confirmed she is heading back to live theater with 2:22 A Ghost Story, giving fans a look at her upcoming stage work alongside her television hosting duties. She did not go into extensive detail on the production during the segment, but the reveal marks a notable return to the stage for the actress.

In a lighter moment from the interview, Camp also revealed she once sang a Bruno Mars song alongside NBA star Steph Curry, an anecdote that added an unexpected musical note to a conversation otherwise centered on ghost stories and her new HGTV gig.

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