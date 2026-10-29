Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Jamie Campbell Bower Shows Off Stranger Things, Rings of Power Prosthetics
The actor also talked about performing a DJ set at San Diego Comic-Con.
Jamie Campbell Bower displayed prosthetics from both Stranger Things and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power during a sit-down on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. The actor showed host Jimmy Fallon the physical pieces used to create his characters on the two productions, giving the audience a direct look at the prosthetic work involved in each role.
During the conversation, Bower discussed fans frequently asking him about Conformity Gate, a reference tied to his work on Stranger Things. He walked Fallon through the kinds of questions he regularly receives from fans about the storyline.
Bower also recounted performing a DJ set at San Diego Comic-Con, giving Fallon's audience details about the appearance. The anecdote came alongside the prosthetics discussion as part of the wide-ranging conversation.
At another point in the segment, Bower smelled Fallon on camera, a moment that became part of the broader back-and-forth between the two during the appearance.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode