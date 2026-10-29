Jamie Campbell Bower Shows Off Stranger Things, Rings of Power Prosthetics

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Jamie Campbell Bower displayed prosthetics from both Stranger Things and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power during a sit-down on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. The actor showed host Jimmy Fallon the physical pieces used to create his characters on the two productions, giving the audience a direct look at the prosthetic work involved in each role.

During the conversation, Bower discussed fans frequently asking him about Conformity Gate, a reference tied to his work on Stranger Things. He walked Fallon through the kinds of questions he regularly receives from fans about the storyline.

Bower also recounted performing a DJ set at San Diego Comic-Con, giving Fallon's audience details about the appearance. The anecdote came alongside the prosthetics discussion as part of the wide-ranging conversation.

At another point in the segment, Bower smelled Fallon on camera, a moment that became part of the broader back-and-forth between the two during the appearance.

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