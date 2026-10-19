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Andy Cohen Reveals New Scrapbook Chronicling the Bravoverse

The book offers a look back at two decades of Bravo history.

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Andy Cohen appeared on TODAY to discuss his new book, "Andy Cohen's Scrapbook," which he described as taking readers on a walk down memory lane through nearly 20 years of the Bravoverse. The appearance centered on the behind-the-scenes material compiled in the new release.

Cohen is known for his long association with Bravo, where he has built a career tied closely to the network's programming over the past two decades. The new book draws on that history, pulling back the curtain on moments from his years at the network.

During the conversation, Cohen walked through what readers can expect to find in the scrapbook format, which compiles memorabilia and recollections from his time at Bravo rather than presenting a traditional memoir narrative.

The TODAY appearance focused specifically on the contents of the book and how it reflects Cohen's time chronicling the network's shows and personalities, giving viewers a preview of what the publication covers.

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