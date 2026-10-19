Andy Cohen Reveals New Scrapbook Chronicling the Bravoverse

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Andy Cohen appeared on TODAY to discuss his new book, "Andy Cohen's Scrapbook," which he described as taking readers on a walk down memory lane through nearly 20 years of the Bravoverse. The appearance centered on the behind-the-scenes material compiled in the new release.

Cohen is known for his long association with Bravo, where he has built a career tied closely to the network's programming over the past two decades. The new book draws on that history, pulling back the curtain on moments from his years at the network.

During the conversation, Cohen walked through what readers can expect to find in the scrapbook format, which compiles memorabilia and recollections from his time at Bravo rather than presenting a traditional memoir narrative.

The TODAY appearance focused specifically on the contents of the book and how it reflects Cohen's time chronicling the network's shows and personalities, giving viewers a preview of what the publication covers.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 11 Hrs 33 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone