Rob Lowe Says ST. ELMO'S FIRE Sequel Is 'Definitely in the Works'
the actor fielded audience questions about the fate of his brat pack era film.
Rob Lowe addressed the long-rumored future of ST. ELMO'S FIRE during a recent appearance on Andy Cohen's WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE, telling viewers that a sequel to the 1985 film is moving forward. Fielding audience questions on the show, Lowe said a follow-up to the film is "definitely in the works," giving fans of the original their most direct update yet on the project.
Lowe starred in the original ST. ELMO'S FIRE as part of an ensemble cast that helped define the so-called Brat Pack era of 1980s Hollywood. The film has remained a touchstone of that period, and Lowe's comments on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE mark a rare public acknowledgment from one of its stars that new material tied to the story is being developed.
Details on casting, timeline, or story direction for the sequel were not discussed further during the segment, with Lowe keeping his remarks focused on confirming that development is underway rather than offering specifics.
The appearance, part of Cohen's live audience Q&A format on Bravo's WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE, gave Lowe the chance to respond directly to fan curiosity about the project, a topic that has followed him for years given the film's enduring popularity among audiences who grew up with it.
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