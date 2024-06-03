Amy Winehouse Biopic BACK TO BLACK Available to Watch at Home Tomorrow

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dive deeper into the powerful story of six-time Grammy® Award winning and pop culture icon, Amy Winehouse, in BACK TO BLACK, available for the first time exclusively on digital platforms where you can buy or rent beginning tomorrow, June 4, 2024, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Directed by BAFTA® Award nominee Sam Taylor-Johnson, BACK TO BLACK stars a strong cast featuring Marisa Abela (“Industry”), BAFTA® Award winner Jack O’Connell (Unbroken), BAFTA® Award nominee Eddie Marsan (The Gentleman), and Academy Award® nominee Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, Phantom Thread, “The Crown”).



The extraordinary story of Amy Winehouse’s (Marisa Abela) early rise to fame from her early days in Camden through the making of her groundbreaking album, BACK TO BLACK, that catapulted Winehouse to global fame. Told through Amy’s eyes and inspired by her deeply personal lyrics, the film explores and embraces the many layers of the iconic artist and the tumultuous love story at the center of one of the most legendary albums of all time.

Watch a trailer for the film below:

