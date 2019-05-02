Amy Poehler, Issa Rae to be Honored at Women In Film Annual Gala

Women In Film, Los Angeles (WIF LA) announced today the honorees for the 2019 Women In Film Annual Gala that will be held on Wednesday, June 12 at The Beverly Hilton. Formerly named the Crystal + Lucy Awards®, the annual benefit supports WIF LA's educational and philanthropic programs and its advocacy for gender parity for women throughout the industry.



The 2019 Women In Film Annual Gala Honorees are:

• The Women In Film Entrepreneur in Entertainment Award - AMY POEHLER

• The Women In Film Emerging Entrepreneur Award - ISSA RAE

• The Women In Film Max Mara Face of the Future Award® - ELIZABETH DEBICKI

• The Crystal Award for Advocacy in Entertainment - CATHY SCHULMAN

• Women In Film Member's Choice Award - Announced at the event



Since 1977, Women In Film, Los Angeles has annually honored outstanding women in the entertainment industry who have broken ground and excelled in their chosen fields. This year's Women In Film Annual Gala will debut new awards honoring women whose entrepreneurial strides are creating opportunities for more women to succeed in careers in the screen industries. The Gala's new top honors include the WIF Entrepreneur in Entertainment Award, the WIF Emerging Entrepreneur Award, and the WIF Member's Choice Award.



In its inaugural year, the WIF Member's Choice Award will focus on female directors, highlighting the narrative features that had a U.S. theatrical release in 2018. All WIF LA members have been invited to cast their vote for one of these eligible films directed by a woman, and the winner will be announced onstage at the Gala. The deadline for voting is 5:00PM PDT on Monday, May 6, 2019.



Additionally, ReFrame, a collaborative initiative of WIF LA and Sundance Institute, will introduce the ReFrame Rise Directors Program at the event.



The evening will be hosted by actress Xosha Roquemore. Gala Co-Chairs are Amy Baer, Esther Chang, Hannah Minghella, and Talitha Watkins. The Co-Chairs stated, "We set out to pivot the event to highlight community, advocacy, and entrepreneurship, and are thrilled by this year's honorees, whose collective body of work truly embodies those values. These extraordinarily talented women demonstrate a lifelong commitment to innovation, entrepreneurship, and support for the next generation of rising talent."



The Women In Film Annual Gala is presented by sponsor Max Mara for the 17th year. The event is designed and produced by Carleen Cappelletti of Anchor Street Collective.

Photo Credit: Mary Ellen Matthews and Taylor Jewell





