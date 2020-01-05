Amazon's Upcoming WHEEL OF TIME Adaptation Adds More Cast Members

Hollywood's game of adapting long, sprawling high fantasy series to the scene chasing after the next Game of Thrones continues with Amazon Prime's next new series, Wheel of Time, based on the New York Times Best Selling Novels by Robert Jordan, set to premiere in 2021.

The cast recently converged in Prague for the first time for table readings and to begin rehearsals and fittings, and filming will commence in earnest this year. If you follow show runner Rafe Judkins on Instagram, you'll find images behind the scenes to tide you over while you wait, including this one of main cast members Barney Harris (Mat Cauthon), Marcus Rutherford (Perrin Aybara), Josha Straowski (Rand al'Thor), Daniel Henney (al'Lan Mandragoran), Rosamund Pike (Moiraine), Zoe Robins as (Nynaeve al'Meara), and Madeleine Madden as (Egwene Al'Vere):

Last week, three more cast members were announced: Priyanka Bose (Lion, Gangor - A film by Italo Spinelli) as Alanna Mosvani, and her Warders Taylor Napier (All About April) as Maksim and Emmanuel Imani (Criminal, Black Earth Rising) as Ihvon.

As filming begins in earnest and more news on the series is released, BroadwayWorld Books will keep you covered!

ABOUT WHEEL OF TIME #1: Eye OF THE WORLD:

The Wheel of Time ® is a PBS Great American Read Selection! Now in development for TV!

Since its debut in 1990, The Wheel of Time® by Robert Jordan has captivated millions of readers around the globe with its scope, originality, and compelling characters.

The Wheel of Time turns and Ages come and go, leaving memories that become legend. Legend fades to myth, and even myth is long forgotten when the Age that gave it birth returns again. In the Third Age, an Age of Prophecy, the World and Time themselves hang in the balance. What was, what will be, and what is, may yet fall under the Shadow.

When The Two Rivers is attacked by Trollocs-a savage tribe of half-men, half-beasts- five villagers flee that night into a world they barely imagined, with new dangers waiting in the shadows and in the light.

TV series update: "Sony will produce along with Red Eagle Entertainment and Radar Pictures. Rafe Judkins is attached to write and executive produce. Judkins previously worked on shows such as ABC's Agents of SHIELD, the Netflix series Hemlock Grove, and the NBC series Chuck. Red Eagle partners Rick Selvage and Larry Mondragon will executive produce along with Radar's Ted Field and Mike Weber. Darren Lemke will also executive produce, with Jordan's widow Harriet McDougal serving as consulting producer." -Variety

