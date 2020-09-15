Alton Brown Hosts Primetime Special THE HOUSE THAT DRIPPED CHOCOLATE

The "Good Eats" primetime special airs October 8th.

Just in time for Halloween, Alton Brown tells the mysterious tale of a ghoulish 100-year-old cookbook in the cinematic GOOD EATS primetime special The House That Dripped Chocolate. Premiering on Thursday, October 8th at 9pm ET/PT and shot in black and white, the story begins when a cook, played by Brown, buys an old candy cookbook that turns out to be cursed. Every time he makes a treat, the tricks get weirder... not to mention more painful.

"Nobody but the incomparable Alton Brown could thrill our viewers with a ghost story about a haunted cookbook," said Courtney White, President, Food Network. "Good Eats fans and chocolate lovers everywhere are in for a real treat with the tale he has prepared for them this Halloween."

"I've been itching to make a classic-style horror film for decades. I finally got to scratch it," said Brown. "And, the candy is darned tasty!"

Good Eats, written, produced and hosted by Alton Brown, premiered in 1999 and after running for thirteen years on Food Network, returned in 2019 with Good Eats: The Reboot. Combining food science, Pop culture, skit humor, innovative cooking, and the occasional belching puppet, GOOD EATS has millions of fans and garnered a coveted Peabody Award for broadcast excellence in 2007. Good Eats: Reloaded, where Brown revisits fan-favorite episodes, currently airs on Cooking Channel.

View More TV Stories Related Articles