Alaska Thunderf**k Readies First-Ever Comedy Special

Star of stage and screen Alaska Thunderf**k presents "The Alaska Thunderf**k Extra Special Comedy Special."

Featuring some of Alaska's greatest musical hits, exciting special guests, and a series of comedic jokes, join Alaska for a one-night-only engagement filmed in pre-pandemic Hollywood, California. But in a rapidly changing world, does the comedy go too far? Are the jokes too risqué? Is the glamour too glamourous?

Find out by watching "Alaska's Extra Special Comedy Special" when it debuts Wednesday, April 15 exclusively on OUTtv USA Apple TV Channel, Canada: OUTtv Broadcast and streaming on OUTtvGo and the OUTtv Prime and Apple TV channels, UK and Ireland: Froot (froot.tv)

"Doing a comedy special is highly outside of my comfort zone, as I have always been a queen who delivers strictly glamour at all times. However, I have taken the plunge and finally attempted to be humorous in an exciting and new extra-special comedy special. Please enjoy this foray into the land of setups, punchlines, stingers and zingers, and let us be united for one brief moment, in laughter and love." states Alaska

In addition, Alaska's Drag Queen of the Year Pageant Competition Awards Contest Competition crowned its second-ever winner last night. Flying in the face of a global pandemic, economic meltdown, and catastrophic political landscape, the Drag Queen of the Year Pageant carried on with celebrity judges Nicole Byer, Peppermint, Jiggly Caliente, Vinegar Strokes, Shea Coulee', Willam and 2019 contestant Aurora Sexton judging and scoring the 8 stunning contestants eventually naming Chicago's own Tenderoni the winner. Tenderoni @tenderoni88 is now $10,000 (via PayPal) richer and will proudly wear the 2021 crown and sash throughout the next 363 grueling days & nights until they take it away from her and name a new Queen in 2022.

Founded by Pageant Director and extra-terrestrial icon of stage and screen Alaska Thunderf 5000, and co-founded by Executive Assistant Pageant Director Lola LeCroix,The DQOY Pageant placed Drag inclusivity at the forefront, creating a space that was open to any and all Drag performers- regardless of their anatomy, gender identity, or experience level. The result was a fierce competition that electrified the audience, inspired the world, and broke barriers for all of Drag-kind.

"With so many unknowns, taking the Pageant into a digital format was a risk-- but it most definitely has paid off. These outstanding performers each brought so much talent, so much innovation, and so much inspiration to every category, and I couldn't be happier. I'm glad I wasn't a judge, because choosing a winner from this group of 8 exemplary artists was a seemingly impossible task, but I send my congratulations to Tenderoni who I know will carry this crown and this title with elegance and grace. But to all the contestants-- I extend my deepest thanks, and I assure you ALL THAT the inspiration you have provided to the world will continue to echo and reverberate around the world for ages to come." Says Alaska

A bizarre cosmic collision propelled Alaska to Earth...and onto the fifth season of "RuPaul's Drag Race," where she finished in the final 3 before returning and taking the crown as winner of season two of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars." She has released three chart-topping studio albums, "Anus," "Poundcake" and "Vagina" (available on Spotify, Apple Music, etc), been a cast member of VH1's hit reality series "Scared Famous,"released a young adult novel titled "Alaska Thunderfun and the Inner Space Odyssey" (part of the "Sickening Adventures" fiction series, available everywhere books are sold online), stars as Hattie in the short horror film "The Quiet Room" directed by Sam Wineman and has toured the globe spreading her otherworldly message of love, kindness and gender non-conformity. Alaska also co-hosts the wildly popular Race Chaser podcast with Willam and her Youtube videos boast over 60 million views with 15 million views alone (and counting) for 2017's "The T." She has over 1.7 million insta followers and over 1.1 million twitter & FB followers. Up next, her first-ever stand-up comedy special is set to be released in early 2021. Her message to humankind? "If you're not wearing nails, you are not doing drag."

Find her online at:http://alaskathunderf.com.