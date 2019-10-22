Alanis Morissette Opens Up About Her Postpartum Depression on CBS THIS MORNING

Alanis Morissette is sharing her nearly decade-long experience with postpartum depression. She told CBS News' Mireya Villarreal that postpartum depression can feel like you're covered in tar and underwater.

The 45-year-old mother of three revealed she's dealing with the condition for a third time following the birth of her son in August. She said she's having sleep deprivation, fogginess, physical pain, isolation and anxiety. Morissette believes many women don't get enough emotional support after childbirth.

Watch below!

"CBS This Morning" will be dedicating most of its broadcast Wednesday to a live special focusing on mental health. It's called "Stop the Stigma: A Conversation About Mental Health."





Related Articles View More TV Stories