Abby Qunn Will Play Mabel in MAD ABOUT YOU Revival

Deadline reports that Abby Quinn will play Mabel, the now-adult daughter of Paul (Paul Reiser) and Jamie (Helen Hunt) on the limited series revival of 90s sitcom "Mad About You."

The Mad About You return will explore the modern marriage through the eyes of the Buchmans (Reiser and Hunt) as newly minted empty-nesters after dropping their unpredictable, hard-to-control daughter Mabel off at college.

Mabel was born during season six of the original sitcom, which aired for seven years and 164 episodes throughout the 90s.

Quinn will appear later this year in Greta Gerwig's "Little Women." She can currently be seen opposite Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams, and Billy Crudup in "After the Wedding."

Read the original story on Deadline.





