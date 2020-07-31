AXIOS to Air Exclusive Interview with President Trump

The episode will air on August 3.

AXIOS continues with a new episode MONDAY, AUGUST 3 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO, featuring insightful and news making interviews with public officials, industry leaders, and decision makers covering a range of topics including politics, business, tech, media and science. Directed and produced by Emmy® winners Matthew O'Neill and Perri Peltz, the program features Axios' signature "Smart Brevity" analysis, exclusive documentary-style reporting and in-depth conversations on the topics and trends shaping the future.



The series is available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.



This week's episode features an exclusive interview with President of the United States Donald J. Trump.



Axios National Political Correspondent, Jonathan Swan speaks with the president about multiple topics including the coronavirus crisis, the Black Lives Matter movement, the November election, and U.S. foreign policy in Afghanistan, China, and Russia.



AXIOS is a co-production of HBO Documentary Films, AXIOS and DCTV; executive produced by Mike Allen, Jim VandeHei & Roy Schwartz; directed and produced by Perri Peltz and Matthew O'Neill.

