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ATEEZ Brings 'DRIP' to THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

The K-pop group took the stage for a live rendition in front of Jennifer Hudson's studio audience.

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ATEEZ performed their song 'DRIP' live during an appearance on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, delivering the track in front of host Jennifer Hudson's studio audience. The performance gave viewers a direct look at the group's live rendition of the song rather than a produced music video version.

The appearance placed ATEEZ within the lineup of musical guests that have performed on Hudson's program, joining a roster of acts that use the show as a platform for live performances in front of a studio audience.

The segment centered entirely on the performance itself, with the group taking the stage to run through 'DRIP' for the cameras and the crowd on hand.

No additional details about the group's touring schedule or upcoming releases were included in the materials surrounding this appearance, keeping the segment focused squarely on the live rendition of the song.

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