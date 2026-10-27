ATEEZ Brings 'DRIP' to THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

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ATEEZ performed their song 'DRIP' live during an appearance on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, delivering the track in front of host Jennifer Hudson's studio audience. The performance gave viewers a direct look at the group's live rendition of the song rather than a produced music video version.

The appearance placed ATEEZ within the lineup of musical guests that have performed on Hudson's program, joining a roster of acts that use the show as a platform for live performances in front of a studio audience.

The segment centered entirely on the performance itself, with the group taking the stage to run through 'DRIP' for the cameras and the crowd on hand.

No additional details about the group's touring schedule or upcoming releases were included in the materials surrounding this appearance, keeping the segment focused squarely on the live rendition of the song.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 12 Hrs 00 Min 01 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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