ARIAS WITH A TWIST to Return to HERE Arts Center for Limited Run

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ARIAS WITH A TWIST, created and performed by Joey Arias and Basil Twist, will return to HERE Arts Center (145 6th Ave, New York, NY 10013) for a strictly limited engagement running September 17-November 1.

Joey Arias and Basil Twist's legendary musical extravaganza returns to its original home for a strictly limited engagement. One of the most visually stunning shows ever to emerge from downtown NYC will return to delight its fiercely loyal audience and an entirely new generation.

Part cabaret, part fever dream, part visual spectacle, this unforgettable theatrical fantasia unleashes Joey Arias's electrifying voice inside Basil Twist's wildly imaginative puppet universe. Surreal, funny, emotional, hand-made and human driven, the cult sensation Arias with a Twist is a theatrical experience not to be missed.

The performance will run approximately 80 minutes, with no intermission.

Press Performances

Friday, September 18 at 7pm (Press Preview)

Saturday, September 19 at 7pm (Press Preview)

Sunday, September 20 at 4pm (Press Preview)

Sunday, September 20 at 7pm (Press Preview)

Wednesday, September 23 at 7pm (Opening Night)

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