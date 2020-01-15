AQUAMAN: KING OF ATLANTIS Reign Supreme with New HBO Max Three-Part Animated Mini-Series

HBO Max announced today at the WarnerMedia Television Critics Association (TCA) day, a greenlight for a three-part animated mini-series Aquaman: King of Atlantis that will be executive produced by James Wan (Aquaman and the upcoming Malignant) through his Atomic Monster production company. Based on the classic DC character created by Mort Weisinger and Paul Norris, each of the standalone episodes will have a unique storyline following the adventures of Aquaman as protector of the deep. Aquaman: King of Atlantis joins HBO Max's powerhouse animation line-up that includes Looney Tunes Cartoons, Jellystone, Adventure Time: Distant Lands, Little Ellen, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, Rick and Morty, THE BOONDOCKS and more.



"This DC property is a fan-favorite rich with well-known characters and dynamic storylines," said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. "On the heels of Warner Bros. Pictures' box office smash hit, we are certain Aquaman: King of Atlantis will be an exciting addition to our already robust slate of kids and family programming."



Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, the series begins with Aquaman's first day on the job as king of Atlantis and he's got a LOT of catching up to do. Luckily, he has his two royal advisors to back him up - Vulko, the scholar, and Mera, the water controlling warrior-princess. Between dealing with unscrupulous surface dwellers, elder evils from beyond time and his own half-brother who wants to overthrow him, Aquaman is going to have to rise to the challenge and prove to his subjects, and to himself, that he's the right man for the trident!



The series is executive produced by James Wan, Atomic Monster's Michael Clear (Annabelle Comes Home), Rob Hackett (Swamp Thing) and Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!). Victor Courtright (ThunderCats Roar!) and Marly Halpern-Graser (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) will serve as showrunners and co-executive producers.





Related Articles View More TV Stories