A.P. BIO: THE PODCAST ARRIVES WITH RECAPS, BEHIND-THE-SCENES STORIES AND ALL THINGS WHITLOCK HIGH!

"A.P Bio: The Podcast" drops Tuesday, Aug. 18 in preparation for the series' third season, which launches Sept. 3 on Peacock. This marks the first podcast series for Peacock, NBCUniversal's new streaming service.

Join hosts and fellow castmates Eddie Leavy ("Anthony") and Sari Arambulo ("Grace") on "A.P. Bio: The Podcast" as they chat with guests, including A.P. BIO series creator Mike O'Brien, stars Glenn Howerton ("Jack") and Patton Oswalt ("Principal Durbin"), and additional cast members. Listen to get insider access to the A.P. BIO cast and crew as they reveal behind-the-scenes anecdotes, audition stories, character evolutions and more.

"I'm so excited for this podcast. It was really cool of Peacock to agree to do it. And Sari and Eddie are the perfect hosts. They are incredibly positive, enthusiastic and interested in showcasing all aspects of the show," said Mike O'Brien, A.P. BIO Creator and Executive Producer.

When disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton, "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia") loses out on his dream job, he is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher. As he comes crashing into Whitlock High School, Jack makes it absolutely clear that he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a room full of honor roll students at his disposal, Jack decides instead to use the kids' brainpower for his own benefit. But are his students instead helping him to realize his dream job might actually be THE ONE he has right now? Eager to prove that he is still king of the castle, Principal Durbin (Patton Oswalt, "Veep") struggles to control the force of nature that is Jack Griffin.

The series also stars Mary Sohn ("Work in Progress"), Lyric Lewis ("Baskets"), Jean Villepique ("Sharp Objects") and Paula Pell ("Saturday Night Live").

A.P. BIO was created by Mike O'Brien, who writes and executive produces. Lorne Michaels, Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker and Andrew Singer also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Broadway Video, Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

"A.P. Bio: The Podcast" adds to the catalog of podcasts released by NBC Entertainment Podcast Network, including "The Law & Order SVU: The Squadroom," "Late Night with Seth Meyers Podcast," "The Good Place: The Podcast," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine: The Podcast" and "American Ninja Warrior Podcast."

About Peacock: Peacock is NBCUniversal's new streaming service. Peacock delivers a world-class slate of exclusive originals, on-demand libraries of hit TV shows, plus critically acclaimed films from the vaults of Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and Hollywood's biggest studios. In addition, Peacock taps into NBCUniversal's unmatched ability to deliver a broad range of compelling topical content across news, sports, late-night, Spanish-language and reality. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

