ANTIQUES ROADSHOW Celebrates 500 Episodes with One-Of-A-Kind Special

Since premiering in 1997, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW has been an American sensation, breaking new ground in reality television and leaving an inimitable mark on pop culture. Now, PBS's most-watched ongoing series is hitting another milestone with Extraordinary Finds, a one-of-a-kind celebration of 500 episodes!



Ever wonder what happened with the iconic Navajo blanket that was declared a "national treasure," or the card table that turned into the original tag-sale triumph? In a one-hour special episode, Extraordinary Finds follows the stories of some of ANTIQUES ROADSHOW's most pivotal moments through all-new interviews with longtime appraisers and memorable guests, revealing what happened to the remarkable items after the cameras stopped rolling. And, the stories continue on the companion website pbs.org/antiques500 with additional segments, interviews, articles and updates.

"I am so proud of reaching this 500 episode milestone," says executive producer Marsha Bemko. "Plus, the true pleasure of continuing to deliver new surprises to audiences is doubled because Extraordinary Finds takes the incredible information we've collected over the years post-broadcast and shares those stories with fans in an episode of ROADSHOW unlike they've ever seen before!"



Airing Monday, November 4 at 8/7C PM on PBS, Extraordinary Finds uses documentary-style storytelling to return to amazing treasures including:

A grungy Seymour card table from Season 2 that was ROADSHOW's first six-figure yard sale find. See on-the-scene footage from the table's subsequent auction in 1998, and hear Leigh Keno estimate it's current value in the furniture market.

A folk art swan sleigh made around 1880 that instantly stunned appraiser Allan Katz...because he already owned an almost identical version, thought to be one-of-a-kind! Visit Katz at his home, where he shows off his swan sled and recalls the "surreal" experience of discovering its mate-the only other known.

A Navajo Ute First Phase blanket, the "national treasure" hiding in plain sight that was the subject of an emotional appraisal which has endured as a ROADSHOW fan-favorite for almost 20 years. Discover the next chapter of this well-known story directly from the beloved guest himself!

Viewers can dive even deeper into the episode with a multi-platform experience at pbs.org/antiques500: a dedicated microsite that includes an interactive streaming experience, additional video interviews, in-depth articles, behind-the-scenes photos, and even more stories that couldn't fit in the broadcast! For the social fans, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW will be answering questions with producers and appraisers live on November 4 at 8/7C PM via Twitter using #antiquesroadshow and with a full-episode simulstream on Facebook.

The 17-time Emmy Award® nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is currently in its 23rd season and is the highest-rated ongoing PBS series, seen by up to eight million viewers each week. The series, which airs Mondays at 8/7C PM, is produced by WGBH Boston.





