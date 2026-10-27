AMERICAN HORROR STORY Cast Plays Hot Ones Wing Pong

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The cast of AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13 faced off in a new episode of Hot Ones Wing Pong, a spicy spin on the backyard party game that pairs ping pong with Hot Ones' Death Wings. Billie Lourd, LESLIE GROSSMAN, Avantika Vandanapu, and Joey Pollari took part in the challenge, in which a missed shot forces an opponent to either answer a spicy question or risk eating a 'mystery wing,' ranging from 1-10 on the Hot Ones spice scale.

The game includes a high-stakes 'Death Cup,' along with rounds ranking the best American Horror Story celebrity cameos and a witch trial in which the loser eats Da' Bomb. The finale of FX's American Horror Story: 13 airs this Thursday on FX and Hulu, with the season available to catch up on via Hulu.

Game Highlights

Billie must rank Macaulay Culkin, Stevie Nicks, Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga based on whose American Horror Story performance was the most to least convincing or eat a wing. (:55)

Avantika matches her castmates to their zodiac signs based on their most toxic traits. If she gets one wrong, she must eat a wing. (2:01)

Joey must admit which past season he wishes he was a part of and which he is glad he dodged. (4:15)

Leslie must reveal Ryan Murphy's favorite and least favorite current American Horror Story cast members or eat a wing. (6:26)

Billie and Leslie stand face to face and attempt to say the same word at the same time. Fail and they must eat a wing. (9:05)

The coven turns on itself in a witch trial. Leslie and Billie each have 30 seconds to defend why their partner should be the one to eat a wing. The opposing team judges, and the guilty witch must eat the wing. (11:00)

Photo Credit: First We Feast/Hot Ones: Wing Pong



Photo Credit: First We Feast/Hot Ones: Wing Pong

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