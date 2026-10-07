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Billie Lourd on Returning to AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13

The actress spoke with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos about the anthology series' return.

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Billie Lourd talked about reprising her previous characters in AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13 during a stop on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, sitting down with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos to discuss what it took to get back into the mindset of roles she has played across the anthology series.

The appearance focused on Lourd's process of returning to characters she originated in earlier installments of the franchise, giving viewers a sense of how she approached slipping back into those roles for the new season.

Lourd's appearance follows a string of other AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13 cast members making the rounds on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK ahead of the season. Jessica Lange discussed reprising four characters for the new season, while Gabourey Sidibe talked about stepping back into the role of Queenie.

Angela Bassett also appeared on the show to discuss her own reunion with castmates on the anthology series, reflecting on the different characters she has played across its various installments.

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