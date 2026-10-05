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AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13 Coven Tries To Summon Fiona Goode In New Clip

Madison, Queenie, Cordelia and the rest of the coven reach out to a missing former leader.

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FX has shared a new scene from AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13 centered on the Coven of 13 attempting to contact their former Supreme, Fiona Goode. The clip brings together Madison (Emma Roberts), Queenie (Gabourey Sidibe), Morwenna (Alex Consani), Ophelia (Avantika), Coco (LESLIE GROSSMAN), Mallory (Billie Lourd) and Cordelia (Sarah Paulson) as they work to reach the absent Supreme, drawn from the sixth episode of the season.

The scene continues the season's pattern of reuniting performers from the anthology's earlier installments. Emma Roberts previously discussed her return as Madison Montgomery and her work alongside Jessica Lange and Sarah Paulson in a conversation covered by BroadwayWorld, part of the rollout surrounding Season 13's ensemble of returning and new cast members.

FX has billed the season as a reckoning with what the network calls 'everyone's most feared number,' with the Coven storyline serving as one of several threads reconnecting the show to its past seasons. The series, created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, has drawn more than 100 Emmy nominations since its 2011 launch and has been streamed more than 700 million hours worldwide, according to FX.

New episodes of AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13 continue to air on FX, with episodes also streaming on Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers.

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