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Tilly Norwood, the AI-generated actress who has sparked controversy across Hollywood, sat down with NBC entertainment correspondent Chloe Melas on TODAY to address the backlash surrounding her creation and the broader fears about artificial intelligence replacing human performers.

The conversation centered on the uproar Tilly Norwood has caused within the entertainment industry since emerging as an AI actress, with actors and industry figures raising concerns about what her existence signals for the future of acting work. During the interview, Norwood pushed back on the idea that she represents a danger to human performers, stating, "My purpose is to be a creative tool, not a threat."

Melas pressed Norwood on the specifics of the backlash, giving the AI actress a chance to respond directly to critics who see her as a symbol of the industry's growing reliance on artificial intelligence in place of human talent. The interview framed the discussion around whether tools like Norwood are positioned to support the creative process or ultimately compete with the people who have traditionally driven it.

The segment aired as part of TODAY's ongoing coverage of entertainment news, with Melas guiding Norwood through questions about her intended role in Hollywood and how she views her own place amid the controversy. The exchange offered viewers a direct look at how the AI actress characterizes her own purpose in an industry still grappling with the implications of the technology.

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