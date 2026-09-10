Celine Dion Prepares Paris Comeback Shows After Health Battle, Greets Fans

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Celine Dion is set to return to the concert stage in Paris for the first time in six years, marking a major comeback following a serious health battle that had kept her away from major performances. Footage shared by GOOD MORNING AMERICA shows preparations underway for the shows, which represent Dion's first significant live engagement since her diagnosis forced her off the road.

The first clip focuses on the lead up to the concerts themselves, with GOOD MORNING AMERICA detailing how Dion is readying herself for the high-profile return after such a lengthy absence from major touring. The segment frames the Paris dates as a milestone moment for the singer, coming six years after her last major concert engagement.

A second clip, from TODAY, captures a more spontaneous moment outside Dion's Paris hotel, where she stepped outside to sing, dance and talk with fans who had camped out hoping to catch a glimpse of her. According to TODAY correspondent Daniele Hamamdjian, who reported the segment, the residency kicks off four years after Dion's health-related hiatus began, and crowds gathered in anticipation of seeing the artist described as the bestselling French language singer of all time.

Together, the two segments capture both sides of Dion's return: the formal preparation covered by GOOD MORNING AMERICA and the unscripted connection with fans documented by TODAY. The hotel scene in particular underscores the anticipation surrounding her reappearance on stage, with Parisians turning out in numbers well before the concerts themselves begin.

The Paris shows stand as a significant chapter in Dion's ongoing recovery and return to performing, with both clips emphasizing how long fans have waited to see her back in front of a live audience.

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