AEW's Biggest Stars Take Their Feuds to Friday Nights as AEW: RAMPAGE Debuts

Less than two years after the groundbreaking premiere of "AEW: Dynamite" on TNT and its subsequent domination of Wednesday night cable, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) debuts its electrifying new wrestling series, "AEW: Rampage" live this Friday, Aug. 13, from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh.



The exhilarating one-hour show will bring new content, match-ups and personalities to fans every Friday night at 10 p.m. ET on TNT. "AEW: Rampage" will feature the hottest stars of TODAY and tomorrow showcasing their athleticism, charisma, and creativity on the fastest-rising stage in all of professional wrestling.



Filmed in front of a live audience each week, the show's headliners will include Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Dr. Britt Baker, Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, Nyla Rose, Hikaru Shida, Jon Moxley, Sting, MJF, Christian Cage, Darby Allin, Hangman Page, Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy, Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, Lance Archer, Orange Cassidy, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks and many more.



"AEW: Rampage" will feature a star-studded commentary team with the legendary Chris Jericho, Taz and Excalibur at the helm each week. They'll be joined by "The World's Strongest Man" Mark Henry, who will provide expert analysis, break down strategy and share insight into the minds of wresters via in-depth pre-match interviews.



"Despite my rejected suggestion to call the show 'Sampage,' I'm still extremely proud to work with Tony to continue to extend and grow our relationship with AEW and bring more of the best wrestling on television to more of the best wrestling fans in the world," said Sam Linsky, Associate General Manager, SVP, Programming and Operations, TBS, TNT and truTV.



"When we started developing our third hour of programming with TNT, we didn't want to just extend what we're doing on 'Dynamite' - it had to be a distinctly separate, yet equally entertaining event," said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. "Rampage" will showcase the hottest commodities in professional wrestling pushing their athleticism and creativity to new limits. The fight-oriented hour will be packed each week with intense match-ups, interviews, and focused feuds that will connect with our core fans and bring in new fans to catch the action every Friday night."



The premiere episode of 'AEW: Rampage' features the reigning AEW Women's World Champion, and graduate of the University of Pittsburgh Dental School, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., defending her title against Red Velvet. Ahead of their AEW World Championship match at ALL OUT, live on pay-per-view, the Forbidden Door opens once again as Christian Cage challenges Kenny Omega for the IMPACT World Championship live on "AEW: Rampage." Additionally, Miro defends his TNT Championship against Fuego del Sol, who will be fighting not only to become the new Face of TNT, but also to earn a long-awaited AEW contract.



Leading into the show's debut, the city of Pittsburgh will feel more like "Brittsburgh" as Dr. Britt Baker throws out the first pitch at the Pirates came TODAY at PNC Parl. Britt's first pitch is in collaboration with KultureCity, the nation's leading nonprofit on sensory accessibility and acceptance for those with invisible disabilities. She'll be joined by AEW commentator Tony Schiavone, who will serve as catcher. Other AEW wrestlers will also attend the game to support the Pirates as they take on the St. Louis Cardinals.



Tickets for "AEW: Dynamite" and "AEW: Rampage" are available at aewtix.com. Fans can also watch "AEW: Rampage" every Friday on TNT at 10 p.m. ET and catch "AEW: Dynamite" every Wednesday on TNT at 8 p.m. ET., and on-demand on the TNT app.