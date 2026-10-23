Kristen Bell, Joe Manganiello, and ADÉLA on THE TONIGHT SHOW

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The 2,358th episode of NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' featured appearances from Kristen Bell and Joe Manganiello, along with musical guest ADELA.

Jimmy Fallon's Thursday monologue addressed Trump making a strange guttural noise during a campaign rally and Hegseth breaking a priceless historic globe. The episode also featured a bit titled 'That Weird Sound Trump Made (Remix),' along with comedian Rose Kelso appearing in character as Fayette County Council candidate Jaime West, who stopped by The Tonight Show after having three beers.

Kristen Bell discussed how her Halloween hayride was sabotaged by zombies.

Joe Manganiello spoke about his Justice League role, saying, 'I'm Probably the Only Villain Ever with an Ostomy Bag.'

Musical guest ADELA revealed she freaked out when Nicole Kidman mentioned her and gave Jimmy an 'Iconic Swaggerina' dance lesson. ADELA also performed a medley of 'Nicole Kidman' and 'Ain't In LA.' A digital exclusive featured the segment 'The baddest b*tches are on The Tonight Show!' with ADELA.

With over 125M total followers and subscribers, 'The Tonight Show' is the #1 late-night program on digital and is also the longest-running talk show on television. Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC







Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC

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