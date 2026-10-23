ADÉLA Performs 'Nicole Kidman'/'Ain't In LA' Medley On Fallon

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ADÉLA brought a medley of "Nicole Kidman" and "Ain't In LA" to THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, performing both songs back to back as the night's musical guest segment on the NBC program.

The appearance placed ADÉLA in the musical guest slot of the show, which airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35 c on NBC, with full episodes made available for streaming on Peacock. The segment centered entirely on the two-song medley, giving the artist the full performance window typically reserved for the program's musical guests.

Host Jimmy Fallon introduced the performance as part of the evening's lineup, which has recently included a mix of musical acts and celebrity interviews. The "Nicole Kidman"/"Ain't In LA" pairing marked ADÉLA's turn in that slot, with the performance standing as the segment's sole focus.

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