ADÉLA Reacts to Nicole Kidman Mentioning Her, Teaches Swaggerina Moves

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ADÉLA discussed her reaction to hearing that Nicole Kidman had mentioned her by name during an appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. The dancer told host Jimmy Fallon about the moment she found out Kidman had brought her up, describing her response to learning about the mention.

During the conversation, ADÉLA talked about being born and raised in Slovakia, giving Fallon's audience background on her upbringing before she became known for her dancing. She also detailed the inspiration behind her swaggerina dance, explaining where the style and the moves originated.

The appearance included a practical demonstration, with ADÉLA giving Fallon a lesson in the swaggerina dance on set. She walked him through the steps as part of the segment, offering a direct look at how the dance is performed.

The sit-down mixed ADÉLA's account of the Kidman mention with the hands-on dance lesson, giving viewers both her personal reaction to the moment and a demonstration of the movement style itself.

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