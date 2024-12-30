ADAM CAROLLA COMES CLEAN Launches on Dry Bar Comedy Plus

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dry Bar Comedy and Angel Studios have launched a new stand-up comedy special by Adam Carolla, titled Adam Carolla Comes Clean. The special is available exclusively on Dry Bar Comedy Plus, the Angel app, and Angel.com.

Filmed in September in front of two sold-out crowds, Adam Carolla Comes Clean was the comedian’s first project that was open for audiences of all ages. This project is just the beginning, with Carolla being confirmed to perform a second Dry Bar live set in February of 2025.

ADAM CAROLLA is best known as a comedian, actor, radio personality, television host and NY Times best-selling author. He currently hosts THE ADAM CAROLLA SHOW, which holds the Guinness Book of World Records for “most downloaded podcast." Adam became a New York Times best-selling author when his book, IN 50 YEARS WE’LL ALL BE CHICKS, topped the charts for ten weeks. He has since written five more books including New York Times Best Sellers NOT TACO BELL MATERIAL and PRESIDENT ME.

Along with hosting his daily podcast, Adam headlines Clubs, Theaters and Casinos nationwide as a stand up comic touring his particular brand of common sense comedy that will air as his first Stand Up special on DRYBAR in Dec 2024.

Angel Studios is a values-based distribution company for stories that amplify light to mainstream audiences. Through the Angel Guild, over 450,000 members from more than 150 different countries help decide what film and television projects the studio will market and distribute. Angel Studios is behind the global box office hit, SOUND OF FREEDOM, which has earned $250 million in theatrical box office. Learn more at Angel.com

