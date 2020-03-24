ABC to Premiere DAVID BLAINE: THE MAGIC WAY on April 1

Innovative endurance artist and magician David Blaine returns to ABC with his reality-defying magical acts for a one-hour special, "David Blaine: The Magic Way," WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1 (10:00 - 11:00 p.m. EDT).

It's been more than 20 years since Blaine's first-ever television special, "Street Magic," debuted on ABC, which introduced him and his unique brand of magic. Since then, he's amassed worldwide fame for his signature stunts that have astonished some of the most recognized celebrities, turning the camera on them as millions of viewers at home witness and share their visceral reactions.

Throughout "David Blaine: The Magic Way," Blaine's famous friends make appearances and allow him to work his mysterious talents on them. Featured stars include the following:

Odell Beckham Jr. (wide receiver, NFL's Cleveland Browns)

Emily Blunt and husband John Krasinski (actors)

Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen (quarterback, NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and supermodel)

Dave Chappelle (stand-up comedian)

James Corden ("The Late Late Show with James Corden")

Bryan Cranston (actor)

David Dobrik (YouTube star)

Dr. Dre (rapper, songwriter, producer)

Jamie Foxx (actor)

Derek and Hannah Jeter (former shortstop, MLB's New York Yankees, and model)

Michael Jordan (sports superstar and former player, NBA's Chicago Bulls)

Aaron Paul (actor)

Since "Street Magic" aired in 1997 on ABC, Blaine has appeared in numerous live television events and specials, each more dangerous and surreal than THE ONE before. From "Buried Alive" and "Frozen in Time" to "Vertigo," Blaine has repeatedly pushed himself beyond the limits of human endurance. He has survived being entombed in an underground plastic box beneath a three-ton water tank for seven days with no food and little water, was encased in a large block of ice in New York City's Times Square and stood atop a 100-foot-tall pillar in New York's Bryant Park for 36 HOURS without a safety net. Blaine's last television special, "Beyond Magic," aired in 2016 on ABC.

"David Blaine: The Magic Way" is produced by D Blaine Productions for the ABC Television Network.





