ABC News Hosts Town Hall With President Donald Trump Sept. 15

George Stephanopoulos anchors.

Seven weeks before Election Day, ABC News will host a town hall with President Donald Trump and undecided voters. ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos will anchor the live event, which will provide undecided voters, both in person and virtually, a chance to ask the president their important questions before voting in November. The town hall will take place in Philadelphia and held in accordance with state and local government regulations, as well as guidelines set forward by health officials.

"The Presidential Town Hall: Your Voice, Your Vote, Your Questions," the one-hour special event, airs Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 9:00 p.m. EDT/6:00 p.m. PDT, on ABC and ABC News Live, and will be executive produced by senior executive producer Marc Burstein. ABC News Live will have pre- and post-show coverage for more context and analysis.

ABC News Live is available for streaming on Hulu, The Roku Channel, Youtube TV, Amazon's news app on Fire tablets and Fire TV devices, Xumo, Sling TV, fuboTV, Facebook, Twitter, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC mobile apps, and standalone ABC News Live apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku and Apple TV.

ABC News has offered to host a similar town hall with Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden.

