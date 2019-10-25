A$AP Ferg Performs 'Jetlag' On The Late Show With Seth Meyers
A$AP Ferg performed "Jet Lag" on The Late Show with Seth Meyers. The single is off Ferg's newest project, Floor Seats EP, is out now via A$AP Worldwide/ Polo Grounds Music/ RCA Records. Watch it below.
His "Floor Seats Tour" kicks on on November 7th, joined by Murda Beats and MadeinTYO. See all dates below and visit www.asapferg.com for tickets and more information.
Hailing from NYC's Harlem neighborhood, rapper A$AP Ferg launched his debut album Trap Lord in 2013, featuring Platinum single "Work" and Gold single "Shabba Ranks" and his follow up album Always Strive and Prosper in 2016, featuring Platinum single "New Level." Both showcased an artist unafraid to take his craft to thrilling new places. His latest project, 2017's Still Striving mixtape, was no different: it's simultaneously a reflection on Ferg's artistic journey thus far and a project that has its finger on the future's pulse. The mixtape featured his triple platinum single "Plain Jane" among other hits. Ferg's gearing up for a big 2019 with more music and projects in the works. In addition to his music, Ferg continues to reach new heights with his collaborations that include Redline bikes, Adidas, Hennessy and Tiffany & Co.
Watch the performance below.
A$AP Ferg "Floor Seats Tour" with Murda Beatz and MadeinTYO:
11/7 -- Pittsburgh, PA -- Stage AE
11/8 -- Royal Oak, MI -- Royal Oak Music Theatre
11/9 -- Grand Rapids, MI -- 20 Monroe Live
11/10 -- Cleveland, OH -- Agora Theatre
11/12 -- Columbus, OH -- Express Live!
11/13 -- Indianapolis, IN -- Egyptian Room
11/14 -- Chicago, IL -- House of Blues
11/15 -- Milwaukee, WI -- The Rave/Eagles Club
11/16 -- Minneapolis, MN -- Skyway Theatre
11/18 -- Denver, CO -- The Mission Ballroom
11/20 -- Salt Lake City, UT -- The Complex
11/22 -- Portland, OR -- Roseland Theater
11/24 -- Seattle, WA -- Showbox SoDo
11/26 -- San Francisco, CA -- The Warfield
11/27 -- Los Angeles, CA -- Hollywood Palladium
11/29 -- Phoenix, AZ -- The Van Buren
11/30 -- Anaheim, CA -- House of Blues
12/1 -- San Diego, CA -- House of Blues
12/3 -- Albuquerque, NM -- The Historic El ReyTheater
12/5 -- Dallas, TX -- The Bomb Factory
12/6 -- Houston, TX -- House of Blues
12/8 -- Austin, TX -- ACL Live at The Moody Theater
12/9 -- New Orleans, LA -- The Joy Theater
12/10 -- Atlanta, GA -- The Buckhead Theatre
12/12 -- Philadelphia, PA -- The Fillmore
12/13 -- Norfolk, VA -- The NorVa
12/14 -- Silver Spring, MD -- The Fillmore
12/15 -- Sayreville, NJ -- Starland Ballroom
12/17 -- Toronto, Ontario -- Rebel
12/18 -- Montreal, Quebec -- MTELUS
12/19 -- Boston, MA -- House of Blues
12/20 -- New York, NY -- Terminal 5
12/21 -- Brooklyn, NY -- Brooklyn Steel