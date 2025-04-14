A24's THE BRUTALIST To Begin Streaming On Max in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A24’s The Brutalist will make its streaming debut on Max on Friday, May 16. The three-time Academy Award-winning film will debut on HBO linear on Saturday, May 17 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The film stars Academy Award®-winner Adrien Brody, Academy Award®-nominated Felicity Jones, Academy Award®-nominated Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn, Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin, Emma Laird, with Isaach de Bankolé, and Alessandro Nivola.

Escaping post-war Europe, visionary architect László Toth arrives in America to rebuild his life, his work, and his marriage to his wife Erzsébet after being forced apart during wartime by shifting borders and regimes. On his own in a strange new country, László settles in Pennsylvania, where the wealthy and prominent industrialist Harrison Lee Van Buren recognizes his talent for building. But power and legacy come at a heavy cost...

Directed by Brady Corbet. Written by Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold. Produced by Brady Corbet, Trevor Matthews, Nick Gordon, Brian Young, Andrew Morrison, Andrew Lauren and D.J. Gugenheim.

