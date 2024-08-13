A24's CIVIL WAR And I SAW THE TV GLOW Begin Streaming Exclusively On Max This September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A24’s CIVIL WAR (September 13) and I SAW THE TV GLOW (September 20) will debut on HBO and be available to stream exclusively on Max in the U.S. this September.



CIVIL WAR, from filmmaker Alex Garland, tells the story of a dystopian future America, following a team of military-embedded journalists as they race against time to reach Washington D.C. before rebel factions descend upon the White House. The film will be available to stream FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 on Max. CIVIL WAR will make its linear debut SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.



The film stars Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sonoya Mizuno, and Nick Offerman. Written and directed by Alex Garland; produced by Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich, and Gregory Goodman.

I SAW THE TV GLOW follows Owen, a teenager who is just trying to make it through life in the suburbs when his classmate introduces him to a mysterious late-night TV show. The TV show, a vision of a supernatural world beneath their own, leads to cracks in Owen’s own view of reality. The film will be available to stream FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 on Max. I SAW THE TV GLOW will make its linear debut SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.



The film stars Justice Smith, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Ian Foreman, Helena Howard, with Fred Durst and Danielle Deadwyler. Written and directed by Jane Schoenbrun; produced by Emma Stone, Dave McCary, Ali Herting, Sam Intili, and Sarah Winshall.

