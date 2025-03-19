A24 and IMAX Partner for Exclusive WARFARE Screenings

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A24 and IMAX are teaming up to bring the highly anticipated release of WARFARE to IMAX theatres nationwide. IMAX exclusive early access screenings will take place on April 9 and then will be nationwide on April 11. Fans can see the film early with tickets here.

Written and directed by Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland (Civil War, 28 Days Later), Warfare embeds audiences with a platoon of American Navy SEALs on a surveillance mission gone wrong in insurgent territory. A visceral, boots-on-the-ground story of modern warfare and brotherhood, told like never before: in real time and based on the memory of the people who lived it.

The film stars D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, Kit Connor, Finn Bennett, Taylor John Smith, Michael Gandolfini, Adain Bradley, Noah Centineo, Evan Holtzman, Henrique Zaga, with Joseph Quinn and Charles Melton.

A24 and IMAX have partnered to bring some of the most unique experiences of the past several years to audiences a first of its kind Monthly Screening Series to showcase A24 classics never-before-seen in IMAX including “Spring Breakers”, an exclusive launch of Talking Heads’ “Stop Making Sense”, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and “Everything, Everywhere All At Once”, “Beau is Afraid,” “The Brutalist,” as well as a live event and nationwide screenings for the 25th anniversary of Darren Aronofsky’s “Pi.”

