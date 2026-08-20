Rhea Seehorn Talks PLURIBUS Season 2 and Her On-Set Doughnut Habit

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Rhea Seehorn stopped by TODAY to talk about the highly anticipated second season of PLURIBUS, the Apple TV science fiction series in which she stars as Carol Sturka. During the conversation, Seehorn revealed her favorite on-set snack is Krispy Kreme doughnuts, and even received a surprise delivery of them mid-interview.

Seehorn is an Emmy Award nominee for her work on PLURIBUS, which was created by BREAKING BAD creator Vince Gilligan and centers on a woman tasked with saving the world from happiness after becoming, as the show puts it, the most miserable person on Earth. She discussed what it is like appearing in nearly every scene of the series, joking that the demanding shooting schedule requires a steady supply of doughnuts to get through.

The appearance comes as PLURIBUS heads into its second season, which has already been confirmed. The show has drawn comparisons to other Apple TV science fiction titles and built a following that carried it to a panel appearance at PaleyFest LA earlier this year.

Seehorn previously joined series creator Vince Gilligan, alongside Bryan Cranston and Bob Odenkirk, to discuss why Carol Sturka counts among the show's good guys despite her role as the world's most miserable person.

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