Vince Gilligan Explains Why PLURIBUS's Carol Sturka Is One of the Good Guys

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Vince Gilligan sat down with Rhea Seehorn, Bryan Cranston and Bob Odenkirk to discuss PLURIBUS, the Apple TV science fiction drama Gilligan created, addressing why he sees the show's protagonist Carol Sturka as one of the good guys despite her role as the most miserable person on Earth. In the conversation, Gilligan explained his broader approach to character work, describing his creations as ordinary people doing extraordinary things.

Seehorn, an Emmy Award nominee, stars as Carol Sturka in PLURIBUS, which centers on a person tasked with saving the world from happiness. The ensemble cast of PLURIBUS also includes Karolina Wydra and Carlos-Manuel Vesga, with Miriam Shor and Samba Schutte appearing as guest stars.

PLURIBUS is now streaming on Apple TV, and a second season of the series has already been confirmed. The show has drawn comparisons to other genre-bending titles on the platform, including SEVERANCE, DARK MATTER and SILO.

Wydra, who plays Zosia in the series, recently discussed her Emmy-nominated role and how meditation and dream work shaped her performance in a separate interview, adding further context to the ensemble driving the series' first season.

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