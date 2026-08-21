Rhea Seehorn Reveals Vince Gilligan Wrote PLURIBUS Just for Her

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Rhea Seehorn sat down on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to talk about her Emmy nomination for PLURIBUS, the Apple TV series she leads as Carol Sturka. The conversation also touched on a wardrobe malfunction caused by Jeff Hiller and the moment Seehorn learned that series creator Vince Gilligan had written the role specifically for her.

Seehorn is an Emmy Award nominee for her work on PLURIBUS, a science fiction series created by BREAKING BAD creator Vince Gilligan that centers on a woman tasked with saving the world from happiness after becoming what the show describes as the most miserable person on Earth. She previously discussed the demands of the role in an appearance on TODAY, where she noted her heavy screen presence in nearly every scene of the series.

During the Fallon appearance, Seehorn described the experience of discovering Gilligan had written the part with her in mind, a revelation that added new context to her already substantial workload on the show. The wardrobe incident involving Hiller offered a lighter counterpoint to the conversation about the show's origins and her Emmy recognition.

Seehorn's appearance follows her recent visit to TODAY, where she discussed the upcoming second season of PLURIBUS Season 2 and her on-set doughnut habit, offering additional insight into her ongoing work on the series as it heads into its next installment.

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