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Apple TV Becomes Most-Awarded Network at Primetime Emmy Awards

Star-studded post-ceremony reception at Nya Studios in Los Angeles celebrates wins across WIDOW'S BAY, PLURIBUS, and SLOW WORKERS.

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Apple TV became the most-awarded network at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, landing 29 wins overall, including Outstanding Comedy for 'Widow's Bay' as the comedy series swept all major categories with 14 wins in total and cemented itself as the most-Emmy Awarded freshman comedy series in history. Additionally, 'Widow's Bay' landed the most wins for a comedy series in a single season, as well as the most performance wins of any series in 2026. Acclaimed drama 'Pluribus' earned Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama for Rhea Seehorn and Outstanding Writing for a Drama for Vince Gilligan, and 'Slow Horses' won Outstanding Directing for a Drama.

Following the awards ceremony, Apple TV celebrated the wins at a star-studded post reception at Nya Studios in Los Angeles. Talent at the party included Apple CEO John Ternus, Emmy Winners Matthew Rhys, Stephen Root, Kate O'Flynn, Katie Dippold, Hiro Murai from 'Widow's Bay,' Rhea Seehorn and Vince Gilligan from 'Pluribus,' Saul Metzstein from 'Slow Horses,' Bob Hope Humanitarian Award-winner and Emmy nominee Michael J. Fox, and Emmy Nominees Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie from 'Shrinking,' Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden from 'Slow Horses,' Jonathan Tropper and Jon Hamm from 'Your Friends & Neighbors,' Dearbhla Walsh and Thaddea Graham from 'Margo's Got Money Troubles,' and more.

Also in attendance were the Emmy-winning filmmaker team from 'Widow's Bay' as well as stars and executive producers from Apple Originals including Dale Dickey, K Callan, Jeff Hiller, Kevin Carroll, Kingston Rumi Southwick from 'Widow's Bay,' Karolina Wydra, Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Samba Schutte and Miriam Shor from 'Pluribus,' Luke Tennie and Ted McGinley from 'Shrinking,' Natalie Martinez and Brittany Ishibashi from 'Brothers,' Awkwafina from 'The Unlikely Cook with Awkwafina,' Chase-Sui Wonders from 'The Studio,' and many more. Additional guests included Stephen Colbert, Leslie Jones, Marcello Hernández and more.

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