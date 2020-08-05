41st Sports Emmys Announce Hosts & Presenters

Lindsay Czarniak and Craig Melvin will host the awards!

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) today announced that Lindsay Czarniak (Host, FOX Sports) and Craig Melvin (News Anchor: NBC News, MSNBC Live) will host the 41st Sports Emmy® Awards on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 8 p.m. EDT.

"The global pandemic has created unprecedented circumstances that demand new and exciting ways to recognize the great talents creating sports television," said, Justine Gubar, Executive Director, Sports, NATAS. "As the sports community slowly finds ways to return to bringing the thrill of live sports to fans, we applaud and acknowledge the contributions of our incredible nominees and the sacrifices and efforts of the entire of sports broadcasting industry during these trying times."

The 41st Sports Emmy® Awards ceremony will be streamed live on NATAS' dedicated viewing platform powered by Vimeo, available on the web at watch.theemmys.tv and via The Emmys® apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV, and Roku (full list at apps.theemmys.tv).

In addition to Lindsay Czarniak & Craig Melvin, other sports luminaries scheduled to appear are, Kay Adams (Host, Good Morning Football, NFL Network), Fran Charles (Host, MLB Network), Charles Davis (Analyst, NFL on CBS), Elle Duncan (Host, SportsCenter, ESPN), Ahmed Fahreed (Host & Reporter, NBC Sports Group), Mauro Ranallo (Play-by-Play Sportscaster, Showtime Championship Boxing), Jenny Taft (Host, FOX Sports) and this year's Lifetime Achievement honoree, Lesley Visser (CBS Sports).

The ceremony will also feature the presentation of the Jim McKay Memorial Scholarship to Jonathan Burkhart, Saint Clairsville High School, St. Clairsville, OH. The Jim McKay Scholarship honoring sportscaster Jim McKay (1921-2008) was established in 2009 by ABC, CBS, FOX, HBO and NBC Networks.

