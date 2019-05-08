24thÂ Annual Art Directors Guild AwardsÂ Set For Feb. 1, 2020

The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) 24th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards honoring Production Design in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, animated features and music videos will return to the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown in the Wilshire Grand Centre on Saturday, February 1, 2020. The announcement was made today by ADG President Nelson Coates, Council Chair Mark Worthington and Event Producer Scott Moses.



Honorees for Lifetime Achievement, Cinematic Imagery and new inductees into the Guild's Hall of Fame will be announced at a later date.



ADG Awards are open only to productions when made within the U.S. by producers signatory to the IATSE agreement. Foreign entries are acceptable without restrictions.



Established in 1937, the Art Directors Guild (IATSE Local 800) represents 2,700 members who work throughout the world in film, television and theater as Production Designers and Art Directors; Scenic, Title and Graphic Artists; Set Designers and Model Makers; and Illustrators and Matte Artists. The ADG's ongoing activities include a Film Society screening series, annual "Excellence in Production Design Awards" gala, bimonthly craft magazine (PERSPECTIVE), figure drawing and other creative workshops, extensive technology and craft training programs and year-round Gallery 800 art exhibitions. For the Guild's online directory and website resources, go to www.adg.org. Connect with the Art Directors Guild on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.





