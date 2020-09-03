13th Annual Bushwick Film Festival Launches First Virtual Festival

The festival runs October 21-25, 2020.

The Bushwick Film Festival (BFF), one of Brooklyn's most exciting cultural attractions, will present its 13th edition virtually from October 21-25, 2020.

Transformation is the theme for this year and the festival has chosen a symbol that fully embodies the word: a butterfly. "Our butterfly glows and emerges from the electricity surrounding it, symbolizing profound transformation and honoring the energy it has to manifest to get there." says festival director Kweighbaye Kotee. "We have had to endure many challenges this year: COVID-19, loss of black lives at the hands of police, the passing of beloved heroes, climate change wildfires, devastation in Beirut. It feels like the lines between our own reality and a movie have become blurry and the comfort we enjoyed surrendering when we watch films on-screen is now a reminder of the loss of control in our own lives. Nevertheless, while we have yet to make it to the end of this real-life movie, we have already begun to emerge with electricity as better versions of ourselves as a global community. The Black Lives Matter movement going global and healthcare workers risking their lives to save us are just two examples. So this year, we not only celebrate our filmmakers for always reminding us of our courage and perseverance through their characters, but we also celebrate each other and how much we have transformed as a global community.

The festival has transformed by creating new and exciting experiences that for the first time ever will be available to audiences everywhere. Films will now be available to watch on a secure streaming platform sponsored by Spectrum. Panels and conversations will be watched on an online events platform that connects people around the globe. Live music and other content will be programmed and available to livestream. There will be special contests and games to engage audiences in a fun way. Finally, the most anticipated events, opening night and its awards ceremony, will be produced in partnership with Chemistry Creative and be broadcasted online and on partner platforms.

Since its inception, the festival has showcased films by the best and most diverse emerging filmmakers in Brooklyn and worldwide, while simultaneously celebrating films directed by and starring women. In 2019, approximately 50% of films shown at BFF were directed by a female or person of color. This year, over 100 films will be included in the programming. Approximately ten filmmakers will walk away with awards in categories such as Best Feature (Narrative Doc), Best Short (Doc & Narrative), and Best Web Series, joining the ranks of incredible BFF alumni such as Miles Orion Feldsott, Kitty Green, Diarra Kilpatrick, Dawn Porter, Adepero Oduye, Stefon Bristol, Shaka King, Alexander Dinelaris, Bradford Young, and many more.

Led by the theme of transformation, the vision for the 13th Annual #BushwickFilmFest is to use the current landscape as an opportunity to unite more people than BFF has ever before through film - films that remind us we are the main characters of our own stories and we decide where we go from here. The symbolic butterfly represents this new year for us and for film in more than one way: periods of darkness can lead to brighter outcomes, and perseverance is necessary on the long journey there.

Select passes to the 13th Annual Bushwick Film Festival are now available, and individual tickets will go on sale September 15. For notifications about ticket sales and/or to receive 2020 festival updates, please visit https://www.bushwickfilmfestival.com/ticketsandpasses.

