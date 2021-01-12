World-Renowned Conductor Riccardo Muti Lends Support to Met Opera Musicians

Award-winning conductor Riccardo Muti, the music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, is supporting the musicians of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra.

In his statement on Jan. 10, Maestro Muti wrote:

"I am writing to you in response to a heartfelt request for support from the musicians of the Metropolitan Opera House....Without music and the musicians who bring it to life, civil society is doomed to spiritual poverty and barbarism...My appeal, as a musician, as Music Director of the great Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and as a citizen of the world, is to give back to the musicians of the Met the dignity which we all deserve and the hope that they can soon return to share with us their art."

AFM Local 802 President Adam Krauthamer shared:

We agree with Maestro Muti's eloquent words and perspective and we thank the maestro for his vocal support of the musicians of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, who are represented by AFM Local 802. The unfortunate truth is that Met General Manager Peter Gelb has furloughed and cut off the Met musicians -- and all of the arts workers at the Met -- since March 2020. Now, ten months into the pandemic, Met musicians -- many of whom are struggling like everyone else -- continue to be the only major American orchestra that has not received any kind of financial aid or lifeline. This is the kind of misguided leadership that leads to the self destruction of the Met's artistic credibility, and -- on a larger scale -- to a Great Cultural Depression.

Maestro Muti aptly points out, "The extensive and glorious history of the Met and its fabulous Orchestra cannot end in an artistic catastrophe. The world of Art, of Culture, and of Beauty would never forgive it! Moreover, future generations would suffer dearly the negative consequences."

The Metropolitan Opera must find creative ways to support its musicians, just as other orchestras and ensembles have done across the United States. Moreover, we say to the generous donors and audience members of the Met: please know that your support of the Met is important. You have the power to make sure your financial resources are used to sustain the actual musicians and artistic workers who are the heart and soul of the world-class Metropolitan Opera that you know and love.

