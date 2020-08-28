Weiwuying Opera House Will Stream Puccini's TURANDOT

The production will stream on Weiwuying's official YouTube channel on August 28th at 19:30.

Weiwuying Opera House will livestream Puccini's Turandot live on Weiwuying's official YouTube channel on August 28th at 19:30.

With three riddles, Princess Turandot has beheaded all the princes that adored her across the world. However, there exists one name that left her sleepless. The opera TURANDOT, with majestic and exquisite melody composed by Giacomo PUCCINI, not only marked an era of Western opera history but, as the traditional Chinese song "Mò Li Hūa (Jasmine)" was rendered a theme to Princess Turandot, this opera has become one of the most beloved classics in Chinese-speaking world.

Co-produced by National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts (Weiwuying) and Deutsche Oper am Rhein, this production was world-premiered in Europe in 2015; and in 2019 it was premiered in Asia: all enthusiastically received by the audience. Director LI Huan-Hsiung led the Taiwanese artistic team,presenting a fascinatingly intertwining dream, distinctly different from the Western Turandot and flamboyantly piled up with oriental elements. The production has since then become one of the repertoire by Deutsche Oper am Rhein. In 2020, TURANDOT will be grandly staged again in Weiwuying with CHIEN Wen-pin as conductor; and he will lead international and local renowned opera singers along with Taiwanese performance teams.

For those who have never been to an opera before, TURANDOT can be the threshold to the field. For serious opera-lovers this production provides different aspects that deserve thoughtful revisits. And now the princess has returned, come to adore her!

Learn more at https://www.npac-weiwuying.org/programs/5ebe7e6c908605000635b292?lang=en.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You