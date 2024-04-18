Videos: Cast and Creatives Talk EL NINO at the Metropolitan Opera in Two New Panels

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The cast and creative team members of John Adams's El Niño at the Metropolitan Opera recently took part in two different panels to discuss the production, at The Apollo and The Guggenheim.

Both panels are now available in full to watch online. Check out the videos below!

Performances of El Niño run through May 17.

El Niño: Leading Ladies at the Apollo

Lileana Blain-Cruz, director of the Met premiere of John Adams’s El Niño, speaks with Kamilah Forbes, executive producer at The Apollo, about directing in different genres, scales, and subjects. 2023–24 season. Videography by Neville Braithwaite.

El Niño: Works and Process at the Guggenheim

Ahead of the Met premiere of John Adams’s El Niño, Peter Gelb, the Met’s Maria Manetti Shrem General Manager, moderates a panel discussion with members of the principal cast and creative team. 2023–24 season. Videography by Pete Scalzitti.

About El Niño

Eminent American composer John Adams returns to the Met after a decade-long hiatus for the company premiere of his acclaimed opera-oratorio, which incorporates sacred and secular texts in English, Spanish, and Latin, from biblical times to the present day, in an extraordinarily dramatic retelling of the Nativity. El Niño brings together three of contemporary opera’s fiercest champions, all of whom make highly anticipated company debuts: Marin Alsop, one of the great conductors of our time, who has led more than 200 new-music premieres; soprano Julia Bullock, a leading voice on and off stage; and pathbreaking bass-baritone Davóne Tines. Radiant mezzo-sopranos J’Nai Bridges and Daniela Mack take turns completing the principal trio. The moving, fully-staged new production also marks the Met debut of Lileana Blain-Cruz, resident director at Lincoln Center Theater, who received universal acclaim for her Tony-nominated 2022 production of The Skin of Our Teeth.